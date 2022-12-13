Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Parkland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.