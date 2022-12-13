Patterson Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 955,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,122. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

