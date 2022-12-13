PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.