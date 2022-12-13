Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.91

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 6101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
Paysafe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
See Also
