PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Price Performance

PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Logistics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,232,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,611,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 493,556 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 1,352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 99,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 108.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

