Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,948. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.