Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 9,900 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,023. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

