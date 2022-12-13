Pensionfund Sabic Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. 38,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

