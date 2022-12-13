Pensionfund Sabic Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 5,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

