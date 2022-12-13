Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 7,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,062. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

