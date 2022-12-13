Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

