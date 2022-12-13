Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 19,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,104. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

