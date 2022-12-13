Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.12 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

