Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.29 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 5,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

