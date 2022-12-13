Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. 15,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,520. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

