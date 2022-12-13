Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.