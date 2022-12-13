Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.08 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded up $17.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,310.09. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,240.81.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

