Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,423. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

