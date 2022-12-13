Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
