PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.40. PG&E shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 382,824 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in PG&E by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.