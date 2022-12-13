PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 328,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,649. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

