Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.41. 5,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.