Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.41. 5,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
