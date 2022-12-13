Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pilbara Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $3.10 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

