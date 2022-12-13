Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.37.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 1,340,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 156.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $923,000.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

