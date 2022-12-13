Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in November

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

