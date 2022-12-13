Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in November

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.76.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFPP)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.