Piper Sandler Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $104.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.