Piper Sandler Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $104.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.
ACLX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
