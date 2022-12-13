Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,561. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $928.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.