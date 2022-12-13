Polymath Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $188.54 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00442899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.2055819 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,669,718.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

