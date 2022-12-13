Polymath One Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $194.14 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00438626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002076 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018508 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20325695 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,059,560.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.