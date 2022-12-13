Polymath Trading Down 0.2% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Polymath has a total market cap of $193.71 million and $1.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00436684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00018592 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

