PotCoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $445,765.15 and approximately $280.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00435324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00034251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.