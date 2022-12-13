Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
