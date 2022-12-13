Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.