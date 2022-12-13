Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 410 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 102,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 144.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $361.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.07 and its 200 day moving average is $327.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

