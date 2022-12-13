Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 19,679 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $296.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a 200 day moving average of $291.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

