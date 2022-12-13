Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,862 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

