Private Trust Co. NA Sells 680 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

