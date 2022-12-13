Private Trust Co. NA Takes $1.80 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.