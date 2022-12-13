Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

