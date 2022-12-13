Prom (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00025978 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $2.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00240544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.5903953 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,054,143.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

