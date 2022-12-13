ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 309,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

