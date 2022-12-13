ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 133,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,912,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.