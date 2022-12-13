ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
Shares of ProtoKinetix stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,209. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
