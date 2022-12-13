Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform.
