Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 14th

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, December 14th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 14th.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

