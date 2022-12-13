PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461 shares.The stock last traded at $34.63 and had previously closed at $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Articles

