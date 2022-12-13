PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:PRTC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

