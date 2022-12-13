QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 880,016 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amundi owned 0.64% of QUALCOMM worth $1,008,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

