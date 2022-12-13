Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00050819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $90.88 million and approximately $70,725.60 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.89744911 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,545.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

