Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $181,072.76

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,020.09 and approximately $181,072.76 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,134.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

