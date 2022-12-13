R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $9.90. R1 RCM shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 17,514 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

R1 RCM Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 173.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

